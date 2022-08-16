USDA announces frozen pizza recall

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Check your freezer for a frozen pizza that may have possible metal contamination.

The USDA reports that a food company is recalling its frozen pizzas because they potentially contain “extraneous materials”, in this case metal, after complaints from consumers.

Their Food Safety and Inspection Service says Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is voluntarily recalling more than 13,000 pounds of their Home Run Inn Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza with a best-by date of 12-02-22. They have an establish number of EST. 18498-A inside the USDA inspection mark.

There have been no reports of injury or sickness associated with the recall, but the product should be returned to the place of purchase or thrown away.

Recall information from the USDA.