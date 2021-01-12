USDA Announces Details of the 2021 Agricultural Outlook Forum Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced details of the 97th annual Agricultural Outlook Forum, which will be held virtually on February 18-19, 2021.

The 2021 Forum, themed “Building on Innovation: A Pathway to Resilience,” will focus on the central role science and innovation have played in helping the agricultural sector overcome challenges and build resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Forum’s program will begin with a presentation by USDA’s new Chief Economist, Dr. Seth Meyer, on the Department’s outlook for U.S. commodity markets and trade for 2021 and the U.S. farm income situation. A keynote address by the incoming Agriculture Secretary, presentations by Congressional leaders, and a session on genetic literacy are also scheduled for the morning on the first day of the Forum.

In addition, the program will cover five key areas:

Supply Chain Resilience

Commodity Market Outlooks

Food Price and Farm Income Outlooks

S. Trade and the Global Market Place

Managing Risk and Ensuring Sustainability

Innovation, Technology, and Productivity

The 2021 Forum is expected to bring together more than 3,000 participants from the U.S. and around the world, including producers, processors, policymakers, government officials, and nongovernmental organizations. The Forum’s program includes more than 30 sessions and 100 expert speakers.

Registration for the Forum is free but required to attend the Forum sessions. To register, visit the 2021 Agricultural Outlook Forum website.