USCMA Capitol Rally Planned for Thursday

Farmers for Free Trade and a group of agricultural organizations will host a rally Thursday in Washington, D.C. on the National Mall in support of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Congress has returned from its August recess, and agriculture groups are mounting a push to get the trade deal passed by lawmakers this fall. The American Farmers Rally for Passage of USMCA starts at 9:30 a.m. ET Thursday morning. Rally organizers include the American Farm Bureau Federation, The American Soybean Association, the National Corn Growers Association, among other groups representing the dairy and fruit sectors. House Agriculture Committee Chair Collin Peterson will attend, along with ranking committee Republican Mike Conaway, and other key ag lawmakers.

Tom Vilsack, former Agriculture Secretary and current President and CEO of the Dairy Export Council will also attend, along with Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall. The rally is an effort to highlight the benefits of the trade agreement and to urge lawmakers to pass the agreement without delay.