US-UK Trade Talks Progress, Another Round Scheduled for October

The United States and the United Kingdom wrapped up the fourth round of trade talks this month, with another round planned for mid-October.

“Significant progress has been achieved since launching negotiations in May 2020, and most chapter areas are now in the advanced stages of talks,” said the UK Department of International Trade in a statement.

Chief Ag Negotiator with the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office, Gregg Doud, spoke Monday during an Agri-Pulse and Kansas City Agribusiness Council event. “I’m confident here that we are going to get an opportunity to engage with them and work on these issues,” Doud said to attendees.

The issues being tariffs, biotech and market opportunity. Doud noted tariffs on U.S. products will be high when the UK leaves the European Union, upwards of 25 percent.

However, for beef, pork and poultry, the UK imports $4.5 billion of meat from the European Union.

“If we can get things right, I think we will have a fair shot at [giving U.S. meat producers a new market],” said Doud.