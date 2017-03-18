US Sen. Donnelly sets weekend town hall in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP)” Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly plans to hold a town hall forum in Muncie this coming weekend where he will give an update on his work in Washington and answer questions from constituents.

The Democrat from the South Bend area says the Sunday, March 19 event is free and open to the public. But those who attend are urged to not bring large signs or banners that could obstruct the views of others.

Donnelly, who is up for re-election in 2018, says he values to opportunity to hear from those he represents and referred to himself as “the hired help.”

The event will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Emens Auditorium on the Ball State University campus. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.