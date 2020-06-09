US Meatpacking Facilities Operating More Than 95% of Capacity Compared to 2019

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue applauded the safe reopening of meatpacking facilities on Tuesday. Across the cattle, swine, and broiler sectors, processing facilities are operating more than 95% of their average capacity compared to this time last year. In fact, beef facilities are operating at 98%, pork facilities are operating at 95%, and poultry facilities are operating at 98% of their capacity compared to the same time last year.

President Trump signed an executive order in late April directing meatpacking facilities to remain open or reopen safely by following CDC and OSHA guidelines.

“President Trump took decisive action to ensure America’s meatpacking facilities reopen in a safe way to ensure America’s producers and ranchers will be able to bring their product to market,” said Secretary Perdue. “I want to thank the patriotic and heroic meatpacking facility workers, the companies, and the local authorities for quickly getting their operations back up and running, and for providing a great meat selection once again to the millions of Americans who depend on them for food.”