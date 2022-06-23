US 30 crash kills Mishawaka woman

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Mishawaka woman was killed in a crash on US 30 Wednesday afternoon.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to US 30 east of CR 500 W in Prairie Township at 12:34 p.m. Officials say Kathy Harmon, 47, was going east on 30 behind a semi truck prior to the crash that. A semi truck going west crossed the center line and struck the trailer in front of Harmon, glanced off and struck Harmon’s car head-on in the median. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is still ongoing.