PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): One person died after a fiery fatal semi crash Wednesday morning on US 24 near the Indiana-Ohio state line, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

That crash shut down US 24.

Officials say the semi drove off an overpass at around 5 a.m. at mile marker one.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Drivers have been detoured to County Road 424 while crews continue to clear the scene.