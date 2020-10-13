US 20 in northern Indiana now Medal of Honor Highway

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP): U.S. Route 20 across northern Indiana has been designated Medal of Honor Memorial Highway.

The Indiana Department of Transportation unveiled a sign naming the highway during a ceremony in Angola with Hoosier veterans groups. Legislation calling for the renaming won unanimous approval by the General Assembly this year.

Indiana joins a national effort to rename the entire stretch of U.S. 20, which runs more than 3,300 miles from Boston to Oregon.

Indiana, with 156 miles of U.S. 20, is the sixth state to adopt the Medal of Honor name.