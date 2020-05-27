UPDATED: Worksite Incident in Huntington County leaves one man dead

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A construction incident in rural Huntington County left a worker dead.

Officials say that scaffolding on a work site at State Road 105 and the Salamonie Lake Bridge collapsed at about 7:20 Tuesday morning, causing a worker to fall into the lake below.

Rescue crews were called, including the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Dive Team, who were directed to the area where the man fell into the water. Officials say his body was recovered from about 40 feet of water and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was wearing the required safety harness but was not tethered according to officials.

The Huntington County Coroner says Brian C. Fights, 61 of Berne, died as a result of asphyxia due to drowning. His death was ruled accidental.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana OSHA and the Huntington County Coroner are continuing the investigation.