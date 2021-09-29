UPDATED: Woman found shot in driveway dies at hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the south side of town late Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Ventura Lane at 11:51pm to find a woman lying in the driveway of a home with several apparent gunshot wounds. She was in serious condition when she was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Arlene Shelton, 61 of Fort Wayne. Her cause of death was gunshot wounds, and her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police believe the woman had been inside a vehicle at the time she was shot. Detectives are tracking down witnesses and say they have no suspect information to provide at this time.

If you know anything about what happened, call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222, Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” App.