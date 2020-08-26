UPDATED: Woman seriously injured after police chase

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman wanted on multiple active arrest warrants suffered serious injuries after a high-speed chase in Adams County Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say a Barbara A. Pfeiffer, 44 of rural Adams County, was speeding at about 100 mph northbound on CR 200 E at 3:56 p.m. when she ran a stop sign at the intersection of US 33. Her car then left the road into a steep and wide ditch, striking a fence and colliding with a tree.

The woman was airlifted to the nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Alcohol and excessive speed are factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.