UPDATED:Two area high school football teams sidelined for at least two weeks

DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two area high school football teams will be sidelined for at least two weeks due to a player testing positive for COVID-19.

The Star in Auburn reports that a player with DeKalb tested positive for COVID-19. This comes after the DeKalb County Health Department reported six new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, including a case of a 15-year-old who is recovering at home.

DeKalb says that Friday’s game against Garrett has been cancelled due to “unfortunate circumstances.” No further details were given.

Baron Athletics:

Varsity Football update:

Because of unfortunate circumstances and with the following of guidelines set by the DeKalb County Health Department, Friday nights home Varsity Football game vs Garrett has been cancelled.#WeAreDeKalb — DHSAthletics (@BaronAthletics) August 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Angola, who played DeKalb last Friday night, reports the varsity football team will be quarantined at home for 14 days as a precaution. Angola was set to play Leo Friday, with an bye the following week.

ATTENTION:

Varsity Football Update: Out of abundance of caution and the recommendation of the Steuben County Heath Department our varsity football team who played in the game last Friday night against DeKalb will be quarantined at home for 14 days. — Angola Hornet Athletics (@SteveLantz1) August 26, 2020

DeKalb was set to play New Haven next week, but all games and practices are suspended until the week of Sept. 8. The varsity team will also not play on Friday, Sept. 11 against East Noble.