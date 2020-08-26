UPDATED:Two area high school football teams sidelined for at least two weeks

By
Caleb Hatch
-
(Source: https://goo.gl/aXTImS License: https://goo.gl/OOAQfn)

DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two area high school football teams will be sidelined for at least two weeks due to a player testing positive for COVID-19.

The Star in Auburn reports that a player with DeKalb tested positive for COVID-19. This comes after the DeKalb County Health Department reported six new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, including a case of a 15-year-old who is recovering at home.

DeKalb says that Friday’s game against Garrett has been cancelled due to “unfortunate circumstances.” No further details were given.

Meanwhile, Angola, who played DeKalb last Friday night, reports the varsity football team will be quarantined at home for 14 days as a precaution. Angola was set to play Leo Friday, with an bye the following week.

DeKalb was set to play New Haven next week, but all games and practices are suspended until the week of Sept. 8. The varsity team will  also not play on Friday, Sept. 11 against East Noble.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here