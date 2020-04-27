UPDATED: State adds nearly 1,000 new positive cases, 31 deaths from COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reports 31 additional deaths and 963 new positive cases of COVID-19 in numbers released on Monday.

The 31 deaths, which occurred between April 10 and April 26, push the state’s death toll to 844. The 963 new positive cases are the highest single-day total to date. Positive cases from the coronavirus now stand at 15,961.

A total of 84,476 people have been tested.

You can view the state’s full dashboard here.

The Allen County Department of Health reported three additional deaths and 46 new positive cases, pushing the death toll to 39. Total positive cases now stand at 492.

The state numbers and Allen County numbers may not match up due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.