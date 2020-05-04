UPDATED: State adds 583 new positive cases, 19 deaths from COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health says 19 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, with another 583 new positive cases.

The deaths, which occurred between April 30 and May 3, push the state’s death toll to 1,151. Positive cases now stand at 20,507.

A total of 113,297 Hoosiers have been tested.

You can view the state’s full coronavirus dashboard here.

In Allen County, 45 more people tested positive, pushing total positive cases to 657. The death toll remained unchanged at 55.

The state and county numbers may not match up due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.