UPDATED: State adds 541 new positive cases, 62 deaths from COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 541 new positive cases and 62 additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The deaths, which occurred between March 31 and May 4, push the state’s death toll to 1,213. Total positive cases now stand at 21,033.

A total of 115,834 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view the state’s full dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reports four additional deaths and 31 new positive cases, pushing the death toll to 59 and total cases to 688.

As a reminder, the state and county numbers may not match up due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.