UPDATED: Silver Alert declared for missing Roanoke boy canceled after boy found safe

ROANOKE, Ind. (WOWO): A Silver Alert declared for a missing Roanoke boy has been canceled after he was found safe Sunday morning.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department says Luis Fernando Fairchild, 13, was found walking in a field by a citizen, who then called the sheriff’s department. Deputies arrived to find the boy safe and unharmed.

EARLIER: A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Roanoke boy.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 13-year-old Luis Fernando Fairchild. He is Honduran, 4 feet 3 inches tall, 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Fairchild was last seen wearing a gray Under Armour t-shirt, navy blue shorts and black tennis shoes.

The boy was last seen on Saturday, June 10 at 12:10 p.m. Fairchild is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

If you have any information, call 911 or the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department at 260-356-8316.