UPDATED: Silver Alert cancelled after woman found safe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police say they have found Alisha Chilton safe, and that she will be returned home.

Police are thanking the public for all of the tips, which were key in finding Chilton.

EARLIER (Indiana State Police Press Release): A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Alisha Rochelle Chilton, a 32-year-old Black female, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. Alisha is mute and walks with a limp, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts over gray pajama bottoms with a Mickey Mouse design, and white and black Nike slides.

Alisha is missing from Fort Wayne and was last seen on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 6:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Alisha Rochelle Chilton, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1336 or 911.