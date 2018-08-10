UPDATED: scene clear after reports of man barricading himself in building

UPDATE: The scene is now clear after Fort Wayne police were investigating after reports of a man barricading himself in a building on Goshen Road.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say the scene was cleared after noon. Officers were not able to find a man at the building located in the 2600 block of Goshen Road. Police believe he may have been armed.

Police have questioned a woman at the scene.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has barricaded himself in a building on Goshen Road, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, police were called to the 2600 block of Goshen Road after reports the man had barricaded himself inside a building.

As of 12:15 p.m., a SWAT team is currently working on getting the man to exit the building.

More details will be provided as they become available.