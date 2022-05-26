UPDATED: Police investigating bank robbery in Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating after a bank robbery in Auburn Thursday morning.

The Indiana State Police says Auburn officers were called to the Farmers & Merchants State Bank at 403 Erie Pass at 10:13 a.m. When officers arrived, the suspect had already fled the area with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect (pictured) is described as a black man in his mid to late 20s, approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall and with a thin build. He was wearing a red athletic style jacket and pants, a black ball cap and a black mask. He was seen driving a silver passenger car.

Police say the suspect reportedly handed a note to a teller saying that he was armed and demanded money. No weapon was displayed.

He is believed to have left the building after the alleged robbery heading westbound on Erie Pass. No one was injured in the incident.

If you have any information, call the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post at 260-432-8661.