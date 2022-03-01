UPDATED: Parents file lawsuit against NACS accusing nurse of inappropriate touching

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Parents of a 5-year-old child are suing Northwest Allen County Schools for negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and battery, claiming their child was inappropriately touched by a school nurse during an examination.

The lawsuit—which was filed in Allen Superior Court on Tuesday—alleges that the child went to the nurse’s office on May 4, 2021 at an elementary school in the district. The nurse then allegedly “conducted an invasive and wholly inappropriate physical examination of our 5-year-old child, which included touching and treatment of our child’s genital area.” The parents claim the nurse—Trisha Booth—contacted them after the examination.

The lawsuit also claims that Michael and Alissa Reed have received no apology or explanation about the incident from NACS.

The filing goes on the say after presenting the matter to Superintendent Dr. Chris Himsel, Himsel allegedly said there would be “no way to get the toothpaste back into the tube.”

We have a link to the filing here.

NACS sent the following statement: NACS does not comment on pending litigation; we leave that to our attorneys.