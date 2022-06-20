UPDATED: One Person Dead In Monday Morning Crash In Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): On Monday at 5:37 a.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to State Line Road, North of Carrier Road, for a single vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck.

When they arrived they found that the male driver of the pick-up was traveling north on Stateline Road when for an unknown reason the vehicle went off the east side of the roadway, and drove off the west side of Stateline road, causing it to roll over twice ejecting the driver. The driver and single occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as John J. Girard, 58 of Monroeville. His cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries from the crash, and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.