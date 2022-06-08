UPDATED: One Man Dead In Tuesday Night Motorcycle Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Tuesday Night crash in Fort Wayne killed a motorcyclist.

Shortly before 8:30 P.M., Fort Wayne Police responded to the 6200 block of St. Joe Rd. in reference to a motorcycle and vehicle accident.

Early reports indicated that the motorcycle was traveling south bound on St. Joe Road when a midsize SUV pulled out of Arch Apartments attempting to turn north. The motorcycle appeared to be going at a high rate of speed and collided with the rear driver’s side of the SUV. The rider of the motorcycle landed in the roadway.

When medics arrived on scene, they provided medical attention. However, the driver was pronounced deceased on scene. The rider was later identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as Dustin Allen Fackler, 34 of Harlan. His cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries from the crash, and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the SUV was an adult female and did not sustain any injuries. Further details of the crash have not yet been released as the incident remains under investigation.