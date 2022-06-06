UPDATED: One Man Dead Following Monday Morning Motorcycle Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is dead following a motorcycle crash early Monday Morning.

Shortly before 7 A.m. Monday, Fort Wayne Police responded to a vehicle collision of a motorcycle and two vehicles at the 2100 block of W. State Blvd. in front of Dana Corporation. When officers arrived, they found an adult male motorcycle driver lying in the road unresponsive.

Officers immediately provided life saving measures until medics arrived on scene. Medics immediately transported the injured male to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The victim was later identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as Brian K. Jewell, 31 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash, and his manner of death has been ruled an accident.

Preliminary investigations indicate an SUV, sedan and motorcycle were involved in this incident. The SUV was traveling east bound on State St. turning north into the DANA parking lot. The motorcycle was traveling west bound on State St and swerved to the left to avoid colliding with the SUV. However, the motorcycle grazed the rear corner of the SUV. At this time the sedan was traveling east bound on State St. when the motorcycle then side swiped the sedan and was ejected from the motorcycle. The driver of the SUV did not sustain any injuries. The driver of the sedan had minor injuries to her arms.