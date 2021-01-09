UPDATED: One killed in Saturday afternoon stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man has died after a stabbing Saturday afternoon just north of downtown Fort Wayne near Promenade Park.

Fort Wayne Police officers were called on a report of a fight in the 1000 block of N. Wells Street at 3:12 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The victim’s identity along with his cause and manner of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Police detained a person of interest at the scene. Officers are still trying to determine what led to the stabbing.

Later, police arrested Arthur Reeves, 32, on a preliminary charge of murder. Reeves was booked into the Allen County Jail.

No further information is available at this time.