UPDATED: One killed in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne teen’s death back on Aug. 24 in New Haven has now been ruled a homicide.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Bryson L. Patterson, Jr., 16. His cause of death was ruled due to a gunshot wound of the chest. The coroner Thursday ruled his manner of death a homicide.

New Haven Police, fire and EMS were called on a report of a shooting investigation at 1256 p.m. to the 10600 block of Seiler Road. Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is still under investigation.