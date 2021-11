FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting Sunday.

The shooting took place in the 8000 block of Westwood Drive around 4:30 p.m. where Police say the man who lived in the residence was shot and was taken to the hospital.

Police arrested and charged Zebulen Rust, 43, with aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, intimidation and operating a vehicle while intoxicated according to the Journal Gazette.

This investigation is ongoing.