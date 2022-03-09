UPDATED: One injured in Marion shooting

MARION, Indiana (WOWO): One man was injured after a shooting in Marion Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 600 block of East Grant Street at 9:02 a.m. on a report of shots fired and a man down. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The victim was taken to Marion Health and was then airlifted to another hospital.

Deputies with the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to the shooting and that a car was reportedly headed to the Fort Wayne area. Officials found the vehicle going north on State Road 9 heading into Huntington County.

The car eventually stopped and two people were taken into custody without incident.

No further details have been released. If you have any information, call the Marion Police Department at 765-668-4417.