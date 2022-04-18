UPDATED: One dead, one injured in shooting on Fort Wayne’s north side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, police were called to the 7800 block of Eagle Trace Cove on a report of two people shot.

Upon arrival, officers found two male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The other was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified the deceased victim as Riley Edward Enrietto, 23 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds, and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222, Allen County Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867, or use the P3 app.