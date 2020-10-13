UPDATED: One dead, one critical after high-speed chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after leading Fort Wayne police on a high-speed chase early this morning.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were on routine patrol when they spotted a reported stolen Kia Optima near the area of South Anthony Blvd. and Pontiac St. at about 1:42am. Although the female driver initially pulled over, she sped away on South Anthony as soon as officers got out of their car.

The chase lasted less than two minutes, as the driver lost control and left the road at the intersection of South Anthony and Wayne Street, hitting a utility pole and then crashing into a building on East Berry St., then catching on fire.

Both the driver and her passenger were pulled from the vehicle by the Fort Wayne Fire Department, but she was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified the woman as Gabrielle B. Menier, 24 of Fort Wayne. The cause of death was from blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

South Anthony Blvd. was closed to all traffic between Niagara Dr. and East Washington Blvd. while police processed the scene.