UPDATED: One Dead In Saturday Morning Crash In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead after a Saturday Morning Crash in the 1300 block of Oak Bay Run in Fort Wayne. At approximately 8:12 A.M. officers were called to the scene after reports of a vehicle being upside down in a pond. When crews arrived, the vehicle was found submerged about 50 yards out. After over two hours of trying to retrieve the vehicle from the pond, medical personnel indicated that there was one deceased male located inside the vehicle. No other persons were found inside.

Initial investigation indicated that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Northland Blvd at a high rate of speed, and for some reason did not try to turn onto Oak Bay Run but instead continued straight and left the roadway.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Steven Bradley Fisher, 26 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was determined to be drowning, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.