UPDATED: One dead in crash on I-469 near Tillman Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person died and another was injured in a crash early Monday morning on I-469.

Police were called to a fatal crash at about 1:30 a.m. near the 14.7 mile marker near Tillman Road according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The front seat passenger of a car that struck the rear of a stopped semi truck on the right shoulder died in the crash. The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as John Thomas Xirafakis, Jr., 36 of Adrian, Michigan. His cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries, and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.