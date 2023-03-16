UPDATED: One dead after U.S. 27 crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A man who was seriously injured in a crash on U.S. 27 Monday morning has died.

Officials tell our Partners in News at 21 Alive that they were called at around 7:10 a.m. Police say a car was going north on 27 when a truck turned off of Flatrock Road near Nine Mile Restaurant in front of the car.

The person in the truck was pinned and was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. He died later Monday night.

The driver of the car refused treatment at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The deceased has since been identified as Robert Gene Melcher, 80, of Decatur. His cause of death was ruled due to multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash and his manner of death an accident.