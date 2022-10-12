UPDATED: One arrested in connection to September shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a shooting that happened back on Sept. 25.

Fort Wayne Police say Adrian Collins was arrested at 7:40 a.m. near the intersection of Spy Run Avenue and Fourth Street. He was booked into the Allen County Jail.

Collins is facing charges of criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon in connection to a shooting last month in the 4900 block of McClellan Street.

Police were called at 4:06 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say a preliminary investigation found that the woman and her roommate got into a fight. That’s when officers say that Collins got involved and resulted in the victim being shot.