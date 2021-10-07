UPDATED: Mid-day crash involving a car and motorcycle leaves one dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Coliseum Boulevard between Lima Road and Executive Boulevard that left the rider of the motorcycle dead.

The crash happened just before 1-PM Wednesday when a car was attempting to turn left onto eastbound Coliseum Boulevard from a retail plaza and was hit by the motorcycle that was westbound. The driver of the car was not injured.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified the motorcyclist as Joshua Scott Pasztor, 32 of Fort Wayne. The Coroner says Pasztor was operating the motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he collided with a car making a left turn from a private drive. His cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries, and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

The investigation is continuing.