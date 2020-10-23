UPDATED: Man killed in overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the southeast part of town last night.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Werling Drive at 11:19pm and found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Elgin Markeith Davis, 34 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was a gunshot wound, and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police interviewed witnesses and collected evidence at the scene, and are still investigating.