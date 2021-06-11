UPDATED: Man injured in Friday afternoon shooting

By
Caleb Hatch
-
Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a Friday afternoon shooting just northwest of downtown.

Police were called to a home in the 900 block of High Street on a report of a possible shooting at 2:48 p.m. They were told the shooting may have been an accident.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. His condition was later downgraded.

Everyone inside the home was brought in by police for questioning.

No further details were released.

