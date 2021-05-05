UPDATED: Man found dead in Fort Wayne apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating after a man’s body was found inside his apartment early this morning.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of St. Mary’s Avenue at 12:58 am. A woman told them she arrived at the apartment and found her boyfriend unconscious on the floor.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and homicide detectives were called in to investigate.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says Daelon Christopher Locke, 23 of Fort Wayne, died from gunshot wounds, and ruled his manner of death a homicide.