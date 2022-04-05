UPDATED: Investigation continues into the death of an Allen County toddler

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner has released new details in the death of an Allen County toddler on Sunday.

The coroner’s office says Lucy Ann Hilger, 2 of Fort Wayne, was a passenger in a pull-behind bicycle trailer attached to a bicycle that was struck by an oncoming motor vehicle in the 9800 block of Butt Road. Hilger was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Her cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries, and her manner of death was ruled an accident.

The incident is still under investigation.

EARLIER: A toddler was pronounced dead after being hit by a car in Allen County, Sunday afternoon. Officers say a teenager was behind the wheel and the victim was riding a bike. After the 4pm incident at the intersection of Hildebrand and Butt Roads. The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with law enforcement. No other details have been provided in the case as a coroner’s report for the victim is expected to be released soon.