UPDATED: Indiana COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1,000

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The death toll in Indiana from COVID-19 surpassed 1,000 in the latest numbers released on Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health.

The state reported 44 additional deaths which occurred between April 7 and April 29, pushing the death toll to 1,007 Hoosiers. Also, 669 new positive cases were reported, growing positive cases to 17,835.

A total of 94,998 Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19.

You can view the state’s full dashboard here.

Meanwhile in Allen County, another resident has died and 25 more people tested positive from the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 49 and total positive cases to 558.

Numbers provided by the state and the Allen County Department of Health may not match due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.