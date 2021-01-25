UPDATED: High speed crash leaves one dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office says a woman has died after a crash Friday night.

Rebeca Garcia-Salazar, 33 of Fort Wayne, was stopped at the intersection of Lima Road at West Washington Center Road when another vehicle lost control and struck her vehicle at about 11:34 p.m. She was then taken to the hospital where she later died.

Her cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle crash, and her manner of death was ruled an accident.

The crash is still under investigation.

EARLIER: A high speed crash on the city’s north side left one person seriously injured, and one in jail.

The crash happened when a Fort Wayne Police Officer checked a vehicle at a high rate of speed on Lima Road and attempted to make a stop. Due to the excessive rate of speed, the officer lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the pursuit.

Within a matter of minutes, calls to 9-1-1 came in, reporting a crash at the intersection of Lima Road and W. Washington Center Rd. Officers came up on the scene as the call was being dispatched and found that the vehicle they had been chasing had crashed into another car.

The woman driving the car was pinned in the wreckage and had to be extricated by firefighters. She was transported in critical condition from the scene. The man driving the vehicle police had been pursuing, identified as 26 year old Alexander Delaney of Utica NY, was arrested. He’s been charged with Resisting Law Enforcement, Operating While Intoxicated causing catastrophic injury and criminal recklessness. Police say additional charges are pending.

Officers say that excessive speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Due to the severity of the crash and the injuries sustained, fatal crash investigators took over the scene. Washington Center and Lima Roads were closed for about two hours.