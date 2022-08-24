UPDATED: Girl dies from injuries suffered in shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 16-year-old girl has died from her injuries suffered in a shooting last month.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says Lebrishia Miangel Hobbs died Tuesday. Her cause of death was due to a gunshot wound to the head, and her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Hobbs was shot at about 11 a.m. back on July 6 in the 500 block of Picadilly Circle. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition at the time.

Another 16-year-old—Elaysha N. Underwood—was arrested in connection to the shooting. She was facing attempted murder and using a gun to commit a crime charges and is now facing a murder charge. She was taken into custody without incident.

Underwood told police that she previously had a sexual relationship with the victim.

The incident remains under investigation.