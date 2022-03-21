UPDATED: FWPD officer arrested for OWI on St. Patrick’s Day

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne Police officer was arrested on March 17 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

A Wells County Sheriff’s Deputy said an an affidavit that he was headed to Markle at around 2:30 a.m. when he saw a fully-marked FWPD cruiser stopped on the shoulder of S.R. 116 according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The deputy approached the cruiser and found Benjamin Shinneman, 31 of Columbia City passed out with his hand on his computer. The deputy then knocked on the window and Shinneman briefly woke up before passing out again according to the affidavit. After opening the door, the deputy noticed that Shinneman smelled like alcohol, had slurred speech and red and watery eyes.

Shinneman failed a field sobriety test with a blood alcohol content level of .163 and was arrested.

Court records reveal that Shinneman is charged with misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated, misdemeanor operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more and misdemeanor open alcoholic beverage container during operation of a motor vehicle.

FWPD says Shinneman is currently on paid restricted administrative duty while the incident is under investigation. That status could change based on the findings in the investigation.

Shinneman has been with the department for three years. He was hired on June 28, 2019.