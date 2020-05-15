UPDATED: Fort Wayne Police Investigating Homicide at OnmiSource

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon.

Officers were initially called to the scene of an accident with injury at the Omni Source yard in the 2000 block of East Pontiac Street. When officers arrived, employees of Omni Source had taken a man inside to attempt life-saving measures and were not successful. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

Friday, the Allen County Coroner identified the man as Austin D. Harrington, 24 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was ruled sharp force injury of the chest and the manner of death is still pending.

After talking to witnesses, Police determined that this was a domestic situation and began searching for a female person of interest, later reaching her by phone. She was taken into custody in the area of Lake Avenue and Delta St in the vehicle involved in the crash. 24-year-old Jamie Marsee has since been arrested on charges of Aggravated Battery, Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Battery.

The incident remains under investigation by Fort Wayne Police and the Allen County Coroner.