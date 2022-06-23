UPDATED: Fatal Shooting Tuesday Night In Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Warsaw are investigating a fatal shooting.
It happened Tuesday Night when police were called to the 3100 block of Old Colony Road in the Forest Park area where reports came into 911 prior of an alleged break-in by an adult male suspect suffering from one gunshot wound to the chest. Officers and medics attempted to make life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful as the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has since been identified as Toran Lee Savant, 37 of Silver Lake. No further details have been released on his death.
Witnesses from the home including three adults and a young child were questioned by Warsaw Police following the incident.
The investigation is still ongoing.
I think that everyone should have the right to defend their Property and Possessions. And, i feel the everyone should have the right to defend themselves, as well as defend others, from those that would do us harm.
BUT, the POWER by which some people appear to impede the wrong-doing, seems to be bit askew.
Active shooter? Yes, buh-bye.
If someone is misusing a projectile weapon.. the out come will never end well.
I have never been subjected to an active situation involving a gun, so i cannot attest to adrenaline made choices that frequently fall under scrutiny. I know that Law Enforcement must be quick to ask questions, but quicker to defend themselves.
Maybe i have watched one too many old westerns in my youth.. but, what happened to aiming somewhere where they will miss a vital organ?
Somewhere where they can still live to make better choices? Some place to make them dwell on their bad-life choices.
i see people with torso targets, always grouping in the chest. It’s no wonder why people whom practice with these seem to instinctively take aim at critical areas.
Why don’t we have Limb Targets for our Law Enforcement?
Hit centre mass? ..deduction..
Every squabble has the ability to escalate, that is why people need to be prepared. If you have the upper-hand, de-escalation is key.
And, I don’t claim to have the details to the on-goings before the shot was fired. But, i have been taught that a warning shot in the ceiling goes a long way towards stopping a robbery.
It’s possible, that in this particular instance it was unavoidable. But if it ever is, it’s easier to repair a hole in the roof, than a hole in someone’s chest.
…i didn’t say faster, just easier. I know contractor lead times are absolutely horrible…