UPDATED: Bicyclist injured in Sunday night crash dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The bicyclist injured in a Sunday night crash has died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says Tareq H. Abdel-Khaleq, 31 of Fort Wayne, was the rider of a bicycle that was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Illinois Road and Timberlake Trail.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died during early Monday morning. His cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

The incident remains under investigation.

EARLIER: Police are investigating an incident involving an injured bicyclist.

On Sunday Night, Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Illinois Road and Timberlake Trail reference a vehicle crash with injuries. At around 9:40 P.M. police arrived and found that a bicyclist had been injured in the crash. Investigators found that the driver of a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Illinois Road and as the pick-up truck entered the intersection at Timberlake Trail it struck the male/adult bicyclist that was attempting to cross Illinois Road northbound.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pick-up truck remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.

This incident remains under investigation by police.