UPDATED: Arrest made in Saturday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An arrest has been made in the shooting Saturday night in the 2100 block of Chartwell Drive in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Homicide Detectives arrested 23-year-old Dr. Har San, who now faces a preliminary charge of Murder and additional drug related charges. He was taken to the Allen County Jail.

Just after 11 p.m. on Saturday night, police responded to the 2100 blook of Chartwell Drive in reference to a shooting. Police located an adult female suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. She was transported to a local hospital by paramedics, where a doctor then pronounced her dead.

Initial reports indicated that the victim was inside her apartment when somebody opened the back door and began firing into the apartment.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Ro Ze Ma, 24 of Fort Wayne. Her cause of death was due to a gunshot wound to the chest, and her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Although an arrest has been made, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FWFD Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201.