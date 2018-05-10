UPDATE: Wednesday morning crash on Butler Road turns fatal, victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An early morning crash turned fatal after a car struck a utility pole in Fort Wayne Wednesday.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of Butler Road and Midnight Pass around 6:30 a.m. on report of a one-car crash.

Once at the scene, police found a sport utility vehicle had struck a utility pole on the north side of Butler Road.

Investigators determined the driver was traveling eastbound on Butler when he left the roadway, driving left of center across the opposing lane of traffic. He then struck the pole, sheering it in half.

The driver was later identified as Paul R. Williams, 69 of Fort Wayne. He was transported from the scene to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

While investigating the crash, detectives suspected Williams suffered some type of medical issue which then lead to the crash.

Coroners later determined the cause of death to be cardiovascular disease, and the manner of death is natural.

Butler Road was shut down for a short period of time while investigators documented the scene, and power was lost in the immediate area.