UPDATE: Warsaw man admits to killing 2-year-old, plea deal calls for 50-year sentence

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A Warsaw man who authorities say fatally beat his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter has officially pleaded guilty, but mentally ill to murder.

A plea agreement was approved by Christopher Grimmett, 30, his attorney and the Kosciusko County Prosecutor, Monday.

Grimmett will be sentenced next month, according to the Journal Gazette. If the judge accepts the plea deal Grimmett would receive a 50-year term when he is sentenced Oct. 5.

Authorities say the Warsaw man beat Adalin Stamper and buried her body in November 2016 behind his brother’s home. An autopsy determined the child died from multiple blunt force injuries.

