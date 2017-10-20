UPDATE: Victim of Thursday night shooting identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is dead after a shooting in southeast Fort Wayne last night.

Police were called to the intersection of Oxford and Queen Streets, near McMillen Park, at just past 11pm after someone found a man lying in the front yard of a residence. He had gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Charlie DayJohn West of Fort Wayne. The Cause of Death is Gunshot Wound(s) and the Manner of Death is Homicide.

Detectives spent several hours interviewing potential witnesses and speaking with neighbors, as well as processing the scene and collecting evidence.

If you know what happened, call police or report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.

Charlie DayJohn West is the 28th Homicide in Allen County this year. This incident remains under investigation.